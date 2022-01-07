UTA Global Communications Officer & Partner Seth Oster Exiting – The Hamden Journal

After five years, Seth Oster is leaving UTA at month’s end to take another post. Here is an email from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer:

“I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month.

Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are a just few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.

Seth will help transition his role over the next few months. The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.

We have all greatly benefited from Seth’s counsel, leadership, and friendship. Let’s wish him well as he starts this next chapter.

Thanks, Seth.”

