USWNT vs. Canada Olympic qualifying, how to watch, results and scores

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship comes to a close on tonight with a showdown featuring the USWNT vs. Canada.

The winner will qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the loser will play against the winner of the third-place game (Jamaica vs. Costa Rica) at the Concacaf Olympic play-in in September 2023.

Here’s a look at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship progressed, results and scores, and World Cup and Olympic qualification processes explained, and how to watch tonight’s USA vs. Canada game.

How to watch the 2022 Concacaf W Championship

Games Tonight, Monday, July 18, 2022:

UPDATE: USWNT defeats Canada at Concacaf W Championship, qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Results and scores from group play, semifinals

See below for a full tournament schedule, including how to watch all USWNT games. All games are listed in eastern time (ET). USWNT games are in bold.

Monday, July 4, 2022:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022:

Thursday, July 7, 2022:

RELATED: USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Friday, July 8, 2022:

Monday, July 11, 2022:

7:00 pm ET: Canada vs Costa Rica – Estadio BBVA ( Canada won 2-0 )

7:00 pm ET: Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Universitario ( Panama won 1-0 )

10:00 pm ET: Jamaica vs Haiti – Estadio BBVA ( Jamaica won 4-0 )

10:00 pm ET: USWNT vs Mexico – Estadio Universitario (USA won 1-0)

Story continues

Thursday, July 14, 2022:

How does the 2022 Concacaf W Championship work?

Eight teams, divided into two groups, are competing in the Concacaf W Championship. The tournament kicks off with round-robin tournament within each group:

Group A : United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti

Group B: Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

How do teams qualify for the Women’s Soccer World Cup?

At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout semifinal round and, more importantly, qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The two third-ranked teams in each group will qualify for an inter-confederation World Cup playoff, which will be held in February 2023.

What about Olympic qualification?

The winner of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship will qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner-up and third-place teams will qualify for the Concacaf Olympic play-in, which will be held in September 2023.

To put it bluntly: if you don’t finish in the top-three this July in Mexico, you’re out of the Olympics two years from now in Paris.

RELATED: USWNT roster named for 2022 Concacaf W Championship

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More USWNT News

USWNT qualifies for 2024 Olympics, defeats Canada in Concacaf W Championship… USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Alex Morgan scores twice to start USWNT World Cup qualifying campaign

2022 Concacaf W Championship: USWNT vs. Canada Olympic qualifying, how to watch, results and scores originally appeared on NBCSports.com