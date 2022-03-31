USMNT World Cup qualifying results, final CONCACAF standings

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is complete with its full results for CONCACAF’s H exagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below.

Canada (28 points) topped the CONCACAF region but only on goal differential, and they are officially qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 and just their second in history.

Mexico also qualifies with 28 points, while the USMNT and Costa Rica’s 25 points each are broken by the American’s goal differential advantage and Los Ticos will play New Zealand for the right to go to the main tournament.

USMNT schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification

Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification

USA — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

