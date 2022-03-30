USMNT vs. Costa Rica in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Live score updates

The U.S. men’s national team is one match away from clinching its spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Wednesday’s match at Costa Rica (8:05 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Paramount+) will decide its place in the tournament.

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matchup is the last of the 2022 cycle for both nations. The top three automatically qualify, while the fourth secures a spot in June’s intercontinental playoff against its counterpart in Oceania.

The U.S. (7-2-4, 25 points) enters Wednesday’s match in second place, behind qualified Canada and ahead of Mexico, who trail the U.S. (+13) on goal differential (+7). Costa Rica is fourth and would have to defeat the U.S. by a minimum 6-0 to leapfrog Mexico.

Follow the match below for live updates and the score.

