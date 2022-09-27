The best thing we can say about the United States men’s national team’s performances in two final World Cup warmups this month?

Maybe Gregg Berhalter’s just trying not to show his hand to group foes?

[ MORE: What we learned from Japan vs USA | Player ratings ]

A non-descript, sloppy, and unadjusted USMNT again looked poor and left fans with very little hope in a team less than two months from playing Wales, England, and Iran in Qatar.

The Yanks are now winless in seven-straight games on foreign soil, losing to Panama, Canada, Costa Rica, and Japan while drawing Jamaica, Mexico, El Salvador, and Saudi Arabia.

More USMNT news

USMNT held by Saudi Arabia as malaise continues Giovanni Reyna exits USMNT friendly vs Saudi Arabia with apparent injury World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,…

How has USMNT fared in final pre-World Cup matches before last three tournaments?

2014 – beat Azerbaijan 2-0, Turkey 2-1, Nigeria 2-1, and Ghana 2-1.

Lost to Belgium in Round of 16.

2010 – lost to Czechia 4-2, beat Turkey 2-1, beat Australia 3-1

Lost to Ghana in Round of 16

2006 – lost to Morocco 1-0, beat Venezuela 2-0, beat Latvia 1-0

Failed to advance from group stage

USMNT player ratings vs Saudi Arabia

Matt Turner: 6.5– A good if not great shot stopper, his footwork might be what costs him a starting spot to Zach Steffen.

Sergino Dest: 6 — A defensive liability at times, he was a bit better than usual in his own end but Saudi Arabia is not Roberto Carlos-era Brazil.

Aaron Long (Off 59′): 4.5 — Nothing against the player, but if he’s playing in Qatar the coach has different eyes, cameras, screens, and metrics than the rest of us.

Walker Zimmerman: 5.5 — Solving who to put next to the Nashville SC star is Mission No. 1. Left out to dry next to a similar but inferior CB in Long.

DeAndre Yedlin (Off 59′): 6.5 — Physical, bright, and savvy. Hopefully his injury isn’t too bad.

Story continues

Tyler Adams: 6.5 — Asked to play out of his strength in a one-man holding role, but also takes too many risks with the ball. Got n

Kellyn Acosta: 5 — Too sloppy with his touch, consistently, to be a World Cup regular, but good for the squad.

Weston McKennie: 4 — A turnover machine for two games, often in the worst parts of the field for a man of his position.

Christian Pulisic( On 76′): 5 — Blanked.

Ricardo Pepi (Off 59′): 5 — Starved of touches.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 30′): 5 — Another incredibly frustrating early end to a first team appearance for one of the nation’s brightest prospects.

Substitutions

Paul Arriola (On 30′): 5.5 — Drew a foul or two.

Joe Scally (On 59′): 7 — Only a half-hour sample size, but looked the man best-equipped for his boss’ plan.

Jesus Ferreira (On 59′): 6 — Got a shot off and was an upgrade on Pepi.

Mark McKenzie (On 59′): 6 — Steady enough.

Malik Tillman (On 76′): N/A —

Brenden Aaronson (On 76′): N/A —

Latest Premier League

Report: Christian Pulisic ‘in talks’ over move to Juventus Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 7

USMNT player ratings vs Saudi Arabia originally appeared on NBCSports.com