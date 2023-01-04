USMNT names caretaker coach for January camp, with Gregg Berhalter’s future uncertain

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 3: Gregg Berhalter head coach of the United States and his bench during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USMNT at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Anthony Hudson will take charge of the U.S. men’s national team for two January friendlies and a training camp in California, with incumbent head coach Gregg Berhalter’s future still up in the air.

Berhalter, who led the team to and through the 2022 World Cup, has been in discussions with the U.S. Soccer Federation since last month, but has also been cooperating with an investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident involving him and his now-wife.

Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31, but he is still a candidate to retain the job long-term.

U.S. Soccer has said that its review of the USMNT program, led by sporting director Earnie Stewart, is ongoing. Its decision on Berhalter will depend on both that review and the investigation — which the federation commissioned after being notified of the early-1990s incident on Dec. 11. Berhalter, in a Tuesday statement, described the resurfacing of this private matter by an individual outside U.S. Soccer as an attempt to “take me down.”

One day after announcing that investigation, which it says is ongoing, U.S. Soccer announced Hudson’s temporary appointment in a Wednesday release. Hudson served as an assistant under Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup. He joined U.S. Soccer in 2020, and joined the USMNT staff in 2021.

Berhalter became USMNT head coach in December 2018. His first year in charge was a transitional one. His second, 2020, was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. His third, 2021, was the most successful, with two trophies — the Gold Cup and the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League — and three straight wins over Mexico.

The fourth and final year of his contract culminated with a World Cup run that met most rational expectations. The U.S. reached the Round of 16, where it lost to the Netherlands. Berhalter won praise for his gameplanning and management of a young roster, but after the USMNT’s elimination, his critics were as loud as ever.

Story continues

Over the month since then, Berhalter and U.S. Soccer have considered a contract extension, but neither has expressed definitive interest. The federation could look elsewhere for a new head coach. Berhalter, likewise, could look to the European club game, which better suits his management style, for his next job.

Complicating their decisions is timing. European club seasons are in full swing and won’t end until May. The USMNT, meanwhile, will likely use 2023 as another transitional year, whether or not Berhalter returns at the helm. Its next major competition won’t come until the summer of 2024 at the earliest, and it will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup as a co-host. While the opportunity to lead the team to a World Cup on home soil could lure top candidates, the job isn’t all that attractive in the immediate term.

Fabrizio Romano, global soccer’s preeminent transfer insider, said on a CBS Sports podcast this week that there had been “conversations with agents” about the USMNT coaching gig, but that it was “an open situation.” Berhalter remains in the mix.

The transitional year will begin without him, for now. Hudson will lead the team’s annual January camp, which is sometimes colloquially known as “Camp Cupcake.” It will feature very few, if any, of the 26 players from the World Cup roster. With the games occurring outside a FIFA international window and during European seasons, clubs are not required to release players to the USMNT. The camp is traditionally a proving ground for MLS players and youngsters — and especially this year, just one month after a World Cup.

It will conclude with friendlies against Serbia (Jan. 25) and Colombia (Jan. 28). The USMNT’s next competitive matches are against Grenada and El Salvador in late March.