USMNT freezes out Honduras, inches closer to World Cup

Everyone breathe.

This isn’t 2018 — the United States, barring a very bizarre change of fortune, will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. As chatter over weather and the decision to play in St. Paul, Minnesota dominated headlines, Gregg Berhalter and his players brushed it off with ease. Whether or not it was a good idea to purposely host a World Cup qualifier in frigid conditions will continue to be argued, but the USMNT took care of business and defeated Honduras 3-0 at Allianz Field.

No, exposing players (and fans) to those conditions to create “home-field advantage” wasn’t smart. It was 3 degrees at kickoff and it felt well below zero due to heavy winds. Eight minutes into the match Weston McKennie turned all that skepticism into celebration as he headed in the opening goal off a beautiful delivery from Kellyn Acosta.

It marked the first time the United States scored off a set piece during this whole World Cup qualifying cycle. Berhalter’s squad kept pressing high and in the 37th minute later did it again. Acosta sent another curler into the area and captain Walker Zimmerman was there to clean it up.

Christian Pulisic, who had been a bit out of form, started the game on the bench. Those are the luxuries you can take when you are facing a team at the bottom of the table. That’s why the early goals were so fundamental. Pulisic was brought on in the 64th minute and just moments after found the back of the net with a low, blistering shot off yet another set piece.

For all the backlash Berhalter receives, he should be applauded for Wednesday’s gameplan working to perfection. Take it with a grain of salt due to the opponent, but the 3 points starts to shift the narrative in his favor again. Let’s be clear, the United States was never going to lose this game. Honduras is already eliminated and didn’t even want to be there. Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez was quoted in a Honduran newspaper saying it was “inconceivable” to play under those stakes and that he was already looking forward to it being over before it started.

And it was indeed over before it started.

But as World Cup qualifying goes, you take the good like Wednesday’s victory with the bad, like the loss against Canada, and learn from all those experiences. Not only does it help build character, but it also gives certain players a chance to prove themselves with hopes of making the future World Cup roster. Timothy Weah and Kellyn Acosta certainly did that — showing Berhalter that he does indeed have depth and options. Luca de la Torre, who made his first USMNT start, was also a bright spot as he played with tremendous pace and looked to push the ball upfield, igniting the offense.

The standout player on the field was McKennie, who played 84 minutes, and stepped up tremendously amid the absence of Tyler Adams due to a hamstring injury. Just in September he was caught in the middle of controversy as Berhalter sent him home due to a violation of team rules and breaking COVID-19 protocols. He dealt with that adversity, stayed grounded and has undoubtedly become the USMNT’s most important player.

A learning-lesson turned into a golden opportunity.

Now McKennie, Pulisic and company are thinking even bigger. The United States didn’t qualify to the World Cup on Wednesday, but a win or two in March will punch that ticket to Qatar. Up next is a trip to Estadio Azteca to face Mexico. Imagine what the conversation will be after that one?