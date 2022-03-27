USMNT aims to forge new path as it nears qualification for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The U.S. men’s national team can solidify its spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday (6 p.m. CT, FS1) in its penultimate World Cup Qualifier against Panama. A USMNT win, coupled with a Costa Rica draw or loss against El Salvador, means the U.S. is in. If the U.S. ties Panama, the Americans will need Costa Rica to lose.

By the time the U.S. takes the field at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, where it has won all four of its matches, it will know the result of Costa Rica’s match. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said the USMNT “will certainly be paying attention,” but its primary focus is winning its own game.

Recent and distant history are extra weight on the USMNT’s shoulders. Sunday’s opportunity to qualify means potentially avenging the nightmarish failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. But after its physically taxing, scoreless draw Thursday at Mexico, the USMNT’s best chance means winning – something it hasn’t done in a second match of any qualifying round during the 2022 cycle. Panama beat the U.S. in October, 1-0, in Panama City.

Despite the pressure, Berhalter said Saturday he’s urging his team to stay in the moment and to recognize Sunday’s match as a challenge and to become consumed by the four-year cloud of failing to qualify. Only four players carried over from its loss in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I know there are similarities to last time, but we’re looking forward. I don’t think this is a group that looks back,” Berhalter said. “We acknowledge what happened in the past. It’s part of who we are as U.S. men’s national players and program. We acknowledge that, but we have to forge our own path and tomorrow’s a good time to do it.”

Entering this final round of 2022 qualifying, the largest question looming was how the U.S. would manage facing archrival Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, known for its elevation factor and polluted air, making playing 90 minutes difficult. Given that result, who and how the USMNT played in Mexico, would have an impact on Sunday.

The U.S. started many of its best players available, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson, Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson. More than at any point during the cycle, physical recovery is paramount. Sunday is the USMNT’s only home qualifier in its final three and its best opportunity to qualify.

“This time, I think getting a point at Azteca, all the energy and emotions exerted there, we didn’t get too high, we didn’t get too low, coming back to Orlando,” said goalkeeper Zack Steffen. “We’re all focused on staying in the moment, focusing on what we can control – that’s just getting our bodies back and getting our minds ready and getting focused for (Sunday).”

Mar 24, 2022; Mexico City, MEX; United States defender Antonee Robinson (5) battles for the the ball with Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez (3) during the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Estadio Azteca.

Focus hasn’t been easy for the U.S. Constant player rotation due to injuries has tested the comradery and cohesion. First, it was midfield technician Gio Reyna between September-February. Tim Weah also missed September. Then, Pulisic in October, right back Sergiño Dest in November and March, as well as Brenden Aaronson in March.

The USMNT has embraced the cliché, “next man up.” And with World Cup berth in reach, that statement has been embraced.

“I think it’s a challenge for the group,” Berhalter said. “This is our last second game of the qualifying round, so it’s a great challenge. We haven’t won a game in the second game of the qualifying round. Let’s win this game. This is the last window, the last opportunity to do that. Let’s get a win.”

