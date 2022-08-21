Usman vs Edwards stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Leon Edwards has the chance to become the second British champion in UFC history tonight, when he challenges Kamaru Usman for welterweight gold in Salt Lake City.

Seven years ago, Usman outpointed Edwards as part of what has become a 19-fight win streak for the Nigerian-American, who is considered by many to be the UFC’s pound-for-pound king. Edwards has not lost since, however, winning nine bouts in a row and having to wait patiently for his first title shot. The Jamaican-born Briton will look to avenge his loss to Usman and leave Utah as champion this evening, with the welterweight title fight topping what should be an entertaining card.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon after three years away. The American, who has suffered three knockout losses in his last four fights, takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa – who himself offers a significant KO threat. Prior to that bout, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues to chase another shot at the bantamweight belt. The Brazilian icon takes on Merab Dvalishvili in what could be an intriguing contest at 135lbs. Follow round-by-round live updates and results from UFC 278, below:

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)

Costa def. Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dvalishvili def. Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Pudilova def. Yanan via second-round TKO (elbows, 4:04)

Pedro def. Hunsucker via first-round TKO (body kick and ground strikes, 1:05)

Edwards is bidding to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.

The retired Michael Bisping, at middleweight, is the only British champion in UFC history.

Edwards has waited a long time for a title fight and has seen many bouts fall through along the way – including three efforts to make a contest between him and rising star Khamzat Chimaev last year.

As Edwards makes his way to the ring, why not read this interview with the man himself?

Usman is a wrestling specialist who employed those skills effectively to beat Edwards in 2015, but he has honed his striking and added knockout power since.

Edwards is a very well-rounded mixed martial artist, who is not the most powerful puncher but does have slick striking – and much better grappling skills than in his first clash with Usman.

Usman, 35, is seen by many as the pound-for-pound king of the UFC. He has retained the welterweight title twice against Covington, twice against Jorge Masvidal, and once against Gilbert Burns.

Now he is set for another rematch, against 30-year-old Edwards.

Nigerian-American Usman last fought in November, outpointing rival Colby Covington to retain the title against him for a second time.

Briton Edwards, meanwhile, last competed in June 2021, surviving a late scare against icon Nate Diaz to win via decision.

Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, while Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) has won nine in a row since losing to Usman.

What a fight. Well, it’s now time for the main event!

Leon Edwards looks to avenge a 2015 decision loss to Kamaru Usman, challenging his old foe for the welterweight title.

A tearful Rockhold: “I’ve been through so much the last few years. Thank you, fighting, thank you, UFC.

“I can’t do this s*** anymore. I’m just… I’m f***ing old.”

Rockhold doesn’t explicitly retire, but he’s certainly emotional.

In those final seconds, Rockhold was rubbing his bloody face on Costa’s. Wild.

Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 3

There’s constant noise coming from the crowd.

Rockhold twists and is now on top, in full guard!

He’ll end the round – and fight – there, but he’ll surely lose this on points.

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 3

Costa looks at the referee, and Rockhold uses the moment to shoot for a double-leg takedown. But he shoots from miles away, and Costa sprawls well.

Costa moves into side control after a scramble. They’re talking to each other.

Costa takes the back! He’s landing punches to the face of Rockhold, who is breathing very heavily with his mouth open.

Rockhold is still talking to Costa, though!

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 3

Costa backs up Rockhold at once. Rockhold fires back, and Costa stumbles back to the canvas!

Rockhold is overeager in trying to get on top and secure a submission, and he loses the position…

Costa hurts Rockhold with a right hand! Rockhold fires back again, though! He’s still so exhausted.

Rockhold eats a stern jab but staggers Costa with a big overhand!

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 2

And we’re back under way after about a minute or so. More kicks from Rockhold.

It’s worth noting that Rockhold has a strap on his left leg, where he’s dealt with a staph infection recently.

A spinning back kick lands for Rockhold. Costa hammers a kick across Rockhold’s shins. Now he kicks to the body.

After the round ends, Rockhold’s corner wisely warns him against the flashy, energy-draining offence.

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 2

Rockhold has his hands on his knees. That’s surely going to spur on Costa.

Rockhold is warned for an accidental eye poke; the pause in action allows him a moment to recover, though.

More kicks from Rockhold – to the body then head. Costa just misses with a spinning back kick to the head!

Costa smashes Rockhold with a right hook against the fence, and the referee steps in! Costa and the crowd think that’s the end of the fight, but it’s a low blow!

So, we’ll just have a pause in the action while Rockhold recovers. He’s allowed five minutes here; I’d use them all if I were him, given how tired he seems.

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 2

Good straight left for Rockhold from southpaw, over the top of a Costa leg kick. And another! Both shots sting the Brazilian.

Now Rockhold gets a double-leg takedown! But Costa reverses well, standing and taking his opponent’s back. They separate, and Rockhold looks so exhausted.

Costa tags him with a harsh left hook. Now a kick to the body of the former champion. Rockhold with a spinning back kick to the body, now a 360 roundhouse kick! WOW! Odd choices for a tired fighter, but exciting.

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 1

Costa is in mount but lying quite flat, and he fires off body shots.

Rockhold does well to escape and stand! Just over a minute left in the round.

Rockhold flicks out some signature kicks now! Multiple hard kicks to the body! A spinning back one in there, too.

Rockhold’s nose is bloodied, though. Costa grapples the American against the fence.

Rockhold tries for a trip. He fails but lands another hard body kick after the middleweights move into space.

A right overhand lands for Rockhold. The round ends, and Rockhold looks very tired.

Rockhold vs Costa – Round 1

Rockhold with a good right straight over the top of a Costa leg kick.

Rockhold kicks low, and again. He then shoots for a takedown but seems to get clipped with a hook as he does…

Costa with big punches in the clinch! Rockhold seems to be a bit hurt…

Now Costa shoots for a takedown as Rockhold circles along the fence, and the Brazilian gets it! Who saw that coming?

Rockhold is the superior grappler, so let’s see what happens here. Costa is weighing on the 37-year-old in side control. Now he’s into mount. Rockhold tries for a guillotine choke as a counter, but Costa escapes.

Is there any way this one doesn’t end with a knockout? Let’s find out… Here we go!

Costa, meanwhile, was undefeated heading into his title shot against Israel Adesanya in 2020.

The Brazilian lost to Adesanya via TKO, and he has lost his only other fight since – beaten by Marvin Vettori on points last year.

UFC 278 LIVE

Rockhold’s last fight actually came at light heavyweight, where he was knocked out brutally by Jan Blachowicz. In fact, the American has lost three of his last four contests via knockout – all nasty finishes.

His last middleweight bout came in 2018.

Next up is a huge clash at middleweight. Former champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon after three years away, taking on former title challenger Paulo Costa.

A strange fight. Dvalishvili kept up a great pace and worked very hard, but he mainly grappled and was 0/15 on takedowns.

To win on points regardless… Let’s just say, Indy Sport has long advocated the scoring of takedown defence. It should be seen more positively.

UFC 278 LIVE

Merab Dvalishvili def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 3

Aldo denies yet another single-leg takedown atttempt but is held against the fence. Merab tries to drag Aldo to the canvas, but three times Aldo denies him.

Merab lands a series of knees to the leg of Aldo.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 3

Same again from Merab, shooting for a takedown but being denied. Merab lands a right overhand, and Aldo perhaps connects with a counter left hook.

Merab pressures the Brazilian but misses with a spinning back kick. Aldo isn’t being active enough, although he does now time a knee to the body well.

Aldo throws a few jabs, but he’s being too passive. Merab lands a winging right hook.

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 2

Again Merab tries for a takedown, but again he’s denied. The pair separate off the cage wall, but Merab tries again.

Once more he elects to back off, before shooting in the centre, where Aldo sprawls well to defend yet another takedown atttempt.

Twice more in this round, Merab backs Aldo up to the fence. He’s not had much success there, but he’s going to take that round due to his work rate.

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 2

Merab shoots for a single-leg takedown in the middle of the ring, but Aldo is able to stay standing as he’s backed up all the way to the fence!

Spectacular defence from Aldo, but he’s now receiving a bunch of knees to the thigh. Eventually Merab steps back, and the pair move into space.

Aldo with a combination ending in a high kick attempt.

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 1

Aldo checks a leg kick then throws one of his own. Merab throws two wild straight punches, to close distance for a single-leg takedown against the fence.

Aldo is able to break free, and Merab falls to the mat off-balance. Aldo presses forward, hurling a hook to the body. He then times a knee to the body as Merab surges forward.

Again Merab throws a spinning back kick to the body, but he misses this time.

Aldo with a nice combination to the body late in the round.

Aldo vs Dvalishvili – Round 1

Aldo takes the centre of the Octagon at once. Merab with a spinning back kick to the body!

He then flicks out a front kick to the head, but his range is just off.

Loud “Jose Aldo” chants from the crowd in Salt Lake City. Now Merab backs him up.

Merab shoots for a double-leg takedown against the fence, then transitions to a single. Neither works. Aldo’s supreme takedown defence on display.

Now his fierce leg kicks are on display, too! He jabs to the body of Merab.

A huge reaction for Aldo in Utah. They love him.

Meanwhile, Georgian Dvalishvili is on a seven-fight win streak, having most recently come from the brink of defeat to stop Marlon Moraes last September.

UFC 278 LIVE

Aldo lost a controversial decision to Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut, before unsuccessfully challenging for the vacant title against Petr Yan, who stopped the featherweight icon.

Since then, however, Aldo has won three in a row.

Next up, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues his bid to challenge for bantamweight gold for a second time.

The Brazilian faces rising contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Lucie Pudilova def. Wu Yanan via second-round TKO (elbows, 4:04).

Yanan vs Pudilova – Round 2

Pudilova’s coach John Kavanagh – who also coaches Conor McGregor – shouts for her to take the back, which she does!

She tries for a rear naked choke but can’t quite lock it in.

Yanan keeps moving, and Pudilova eventually ends up in mount, landing harsh elbows from above!

Yanan turns face down and covers up, and Dean steps in! It’s all over!

Yanan vs Pudilova – Round 2

Yanan punches to the body then comes up for a left-right hook combination to the head, although Pudilova blocks well.

The women trade body kicks simultaneously, then Pudilova kicks low multiple times.

The women clinch, and Pudilova secures a trip into a headlock.

Yanan vs Pudilova – Round 1

Pudilova is warned by referee Herb Dean for not working from side control. She throws an elbow in response, then a hammer fist.

Pudilova tries to set up an arm-triangle choke, but Yanan reads it well. Pudilova is able to move into mount, however, before taking the back as Yanan twists.

Yanan does well to stand, but Pudilova backs her up to the fence.

Yanan vs Pudilova – Round 1

Pudilova at once grapples with Yanan and drives her back to the fence.

Yanan gets free and lands an elbow off the break. Now the Chinawoman throws a series of leg kicks.

Pudilova closes distance with a double-leg takedown, however, and secures it with ease!

Yanan goes to work on an armbar at once, but Pudilova slips free and gets into half-guard, then side control.

Both women are now in the Octagon. Pudilova looks nervous; Yanan looks fired up.

Lucie Pudilova is out first for her bantamweight clash with Wu Yanan.

Tyson Pedro def. Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO (body kick and ground strikes, 1:05).

Pedro vs Hunsucker – Round 1

Pedro with the forward pressure early on. Hunsucker lunges in but gets tagged with a nice counter jab.

It seems to have hurt him, in fact… OH! And he goes down after a kick to the body!

Pedro quickly finishes the fight on the canvas, as Hunsucker covers up!

The main card opens with a light heavyweight clash between Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker.

And we’re on to the main card, where we’ll provide round-by-round updates!

Marcin Tybura def. Alexandr Romanov via majority decision (29-29, 29-28, 28-28).

Jared Gordon def. Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana ends as split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28).

Ange Loosa def. AJ Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28).

We’ll have updates from the remaining prelim fights as they each finish, then round-by-round updates from the main card!

Well, Britain's other world champion hopeful came up short tonight.

While we wait for the remaining prelims to get under way, why not have a read of our Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 report?

Leon Edwards may just be the best welterweight on the planet. There are few fighters who combine such crisp striking and efficient grappling with such enviable ring IQ. The Jamaican-born Briton is truly the epitome of a mixed martial artist, and his skillset might even be unmatched in eclecticism at 170lbs. The problem is, to prove himself as the best on the planet, Edwards must do something he has already failed to do: beat Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 278 this Saturday.

Edwards, however, dismisses any notion that he is haunted by his sole defeat in the UFC, one which gave way to a nine-fight win streak that has finally earned the luckless but patient 30-year-old a shot at the gold.

“I think it’s more just a memory now,” the Birmingham native says of his 2015 loss to the man who now reigns atop the division. “I watched it back a few times. It’ll be two different fights; I think whoever approaches [the rematch] thinking it’s gonna be the same exact fight, they’re gonna lose. I’ve literally erased it from my memory, I’m just going in there thinking this is a brand new opponent.”

Full interview:

The early prelims are in fact in the books, here’s how they played out:

Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:34)

Aoriqileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Altamirano def. Daniel da Silva via first-round TKO (ground strikes, 3:39)

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Early prelims

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

