Edge rusher Chris Odom dominated in the recently completed USFL season, totaling 12.5 sacks. It was 3.5 more than any other defender in the league.

The Houston Gamblers star also led the league with four blocked kicks and six forced fumbles and his eight tackles for loss ranked third.

It was an easy decision for the USFL to award him with defensive player of the year honors.

That is getting Odom a chance to return to the NFL.

His agent, Louis Bing, announced on social media Wednesday that Odom has three workouts scheduled with NFL teams. Bing did not name the teams, but the workouts are required to be reported by the teams once Odom works out.

“The calls are starting to come in fast for the USFL defensive player of the year,” Bing wrote.

Odom, 27, played on the same defensive line as Myles Garrett for a season at Arlington Martin High School. He attended Arkansas State but went undrafted in 2017.

Odom has spent time with the Falcons, Packers, Dolphins and Commanders, playing seven games with Green Bay in 2017 and four with Washington in 2019.

He has spent time with teams coached by Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy, who now both are with the Cowboys.

Agent: USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom has three NFL workouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk