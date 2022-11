Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that



BlackRock



new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group.

Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012



Kia



Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. She needed the car to get to her job at a Dallas pet store after she moved to a nearby suburb.