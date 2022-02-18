USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.

The USDA halted avocado imports from Michoacán, a coastal state west of Mexico City, on Feb. 11 after a supervisor received a “credible” phone threat to himself and his family because an inspector questioned the integrity of a particular shipment and refused to certify it.

“We will resume inspections as soon as possible,” the agency said in a Thursday statement. “We must have assurances that our employees’ lives are not at risk.”

The ban is happening during peak growing season for avocados in Mexico, which runs January through March. The U.S. gets more than 80% of its avocados from Mexico, so the disruption is already driving prices up across the country as restaurants and grocery stores race to secure extra stock from elsewhere.

Grocery-chain and distributor SpartanNash Co., based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is looking to California for more of the superfruit. Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. can get avocados from Peru, Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright said.

“We use so many avocados. We source them from everywhere,” he said in an interview.

Avocados are inspected to ensure agricultural products from Mexico are complying with certification and export requirements that protect U.S. producers from pests and disease.

