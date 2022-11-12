USC star running back Travis Dye carted off field with significant injury

What was supposed to be a stress-free night for No. 8-ranked USC against a one-win Colorado team ended up dealing the Trojans a potentially serious blow for the rest of the season.
Running back Travis Dye appeared to twist his left leg while being brought down to the ground awkwardly late in the first half. He immediately grabbed his leg and remained down on the field before having his leg stabilized and put onto the cart.
There has been no official update on the specifics or severity of the injury.
The entire USC sideline then came onto the field and surrounded Dye in support before the cart headed toward the locker room, with Dye acknowledging the crowd.
Dye later returned to the sidelined with his lower left leg heavily wrapped.
Dye had 9 carries for 26 yards Friday. The Oregon transfer playing out his final season with the Trojans quickly became a fan favorite this fall while emerging as one of the true leaders in the USC locker room, extending his value beyond even his substantial on-field contributions.
Dye’s 26 yards Friday pushed his season total to 884 with 9 touchdowns and 20 receptions for 194 yards. He was averaging over 6 yards per carry entering the night.
Dye now has 3,995 career rushing yards, 103 receptions for 1,063 yards and 38 combined touchdowns. That puts him at 5,058 yards of total offense for his career, as of now.
With Dye down, Austin Jones (261 rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry and 3 TDs, plus 8 catches for 95 yards entering the night) would be positioned as the likely lead back. The two started the season splitting carries before Dye asserted himself as the primary back and Jones’ role diminished.
