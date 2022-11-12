USC star running back Travis Dye carted off field with significant injury

What was supposed to be a stress-free night for No. 8-ranked USC against a one-win Colorado team ended up dealing the Trojans a potentially serious blow for the rest of the season.

Running back Travis Dye appeared to twist his left leg while being brought down to the ground awkwardly late in the first half. He immediately grabbed his leg and remained down on the field before having his leg stabilized and put onto the cart.

There has been no official update on the specifics or severity of the injury.

The entire USC sideline then came onto the field and surrounded Dye in support before the cart headed toward the locker room, with Dye acknowledging the crowd.