USC quarterback to transfer out, Caleb Williams next in?

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal. Dart threw for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns in six games as a true freshman in 2021 after he enrolled early last January.

Dart enrolled at Southern California with high praise as he was graded by 247Sports as a top-10 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the 69th overall player in the entire class.

Dart now joins former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who transferred to Pittsburgh earlier this off-season.

The recent entry of star Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to the portal combined with the sudden opening for a starting quarterback at USC would make it appear that Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley may have gotten Williams to follow him.

Notre Dame will conclude the 2022 regular season at USC on November 26.

