USC QB Caleb Williams doesn’t expect to be limited in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — USC Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has maintained all along that he intended to play in the Cotton Bowl despite the hamstring injury he sustained in the Pac-12 championship game back on Dec. 2.

With the game just a few days away now, Williams once more confirmed that and furthermore indicated he doesn’t expect to be limited at all when the No. 10-ranked Trojans (11-2) take on No. 16 Tulane (11-2) at AT&T Stadium on Monday.

“I feel good,” Williams said. “… When it first happened I was limited. We’re obviously all being smart about it because it just happened [a month ago], but I’ve been feeling good.”

Asked if he would feel the need to hold himself back from scrambling and using his legs in the way he normally does, Williams smiled.

“I’m going to be smart, but hold myself back? I don’t really like to hold myself back from anything,” Williams said. “I’ll be smart about it — try not to do anything crazy — maybe. But I’m going to get out there, I’m going to play ball.”