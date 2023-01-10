USC lands second established OL transfer in WSU’s Jarrett Kingston

Kingston started the first nine games at left tackle this season for the Cougars before a season-ending leg injury. He did not allow a sack in 398 pass snaps (15 total pressures) and earned the third-best pass-blocking grade among Pac-12 tackles, according to PFF College. He started primarily at left guard in 2020 and 2021.

On Tuesday, the Trojans announced the addition of Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter who has experience at both guard and tackle.

USC has done a compelling job addressing its holes on the offensive line over the last month, adding now two established Power 5 starters to help fill the voids left by left guard Andrew Vorhees, center Brett Neilon and offensive tackle Bobby Haskins.

In 2021 while making all but one start at left guard (the other at left tackle), Kingston allowed 2 sacks (19 total pressures).

He might arguably be the most important transfer addition yet for the Trojans, given the significant losses up front. Vorhees was named a first-team All-American by the AP and PFF, Neilon was a four-star starter and PFF’s fourth-highest-graded center in the country this season and Haskins was a veteran presence and regular starter at left tackle when healthy.

With Kingston and Florida transfer Michael Tarquin, who served as the Gators’ primary starting right tackle, the Trojans now have options for how they’d like to reassemble the line for 2023.

Jonah Monheim is coming off a breakout season, primarily at right tackle while also manning right guard when needed. He’s an option to play inside or outside, and it’s been suggested before that his long-term upside could be greatest at guard. Left guard Justin Dedich hasn’t announced whether he’ll return for his sixth and final season or not, but if he does he’d mostly like replace Neilon at center. Courtland Ford lost his job at left tackle early in the season, but coaches and teammates praised how he finished the year in practice, and assuming he returns he’ll have a chance to compete for one of those starting tackle jobs. And Mason Murphy emerged as a redshirt freshman, making a handful of starts at right and left tackle, while coaches have raved about his overall upside.

So that means, ideally, Dedich at center, most likely Monheim at one of the guard spots, and Kingston, Tarquin, Murphy and Ford competing for the two tackle spots while also being options to move inside. That’s not factoring in the five incoming freshmen offensive linemen, as it’s usually unlikely that freshmen take on key roles at that position in Year 1.

Overall, Kingston is the Trojans’10 transfer addition for so far, joining the list with punter Eddie Czaplicki (Arizona State), Muhammad (Georgia State), defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (Arizona), wide receiver Dorian Singer (Arizona), cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (Arizona) and inside linebacker Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State), offensive tackle Michael Tarquin (Florida), running back MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina) and defensive end Jack Sullivan (Purdue).