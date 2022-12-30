USC lands SEC starting OT in Florida transfer Michael Tarquin

Above all else, what USC fans wanted this holiday season was for the Trojans to find some offensive line help in the transfer portal.

The Christmas trees may be on the curb by now, but it’s never too late to land an SEC starting lineman to answer those needs.

On Friday, former Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin announced his commitment to transfer to USC.

Tarquin, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started seven games this past season while missing a stretch early in the year with injury. When he returned to action, he was rotating with a younger lineman, which could have been the impetus for his desire to enter the transfer portal.

Overall, Tarquin played 352 offensive snaps this fall. Per PFF, he allowed 9 pressures including 3 sacks over 181 pass-blocking snaps.