USC lands commitment from San Diego edge rusher David Peevy

Early in his senior season, three-star outside linebacker/edge rusher David Peevy took the field decked out in Oregon gloves and Ducks bracelets. If you put stock into such things it felt like a message about his future. He has a pair of former teammates who are now at Oregon and the Ducks have made him a priority.

Still, he admitted then that an expected decision early in the fall was going to get pushed back since USC and Washington were also making it difficult on him to decide. The process came to an end Thursday, and rather than going with the presumed leader he has opted to stay closer to home and play for the Trojans.

Peevy announced his decision in the gym at Lincoln High School in San Diego surrounded by many of the most important people in his life. It was certainly not an easy choice for the versatile 6-foot-4 prospect, but he previously acknowledged that each of the schools looked like great options.