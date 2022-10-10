USC lands commitment from 2023 top-60 forward Arrinten Page

Just a few days after adding its first commitment in the 2023 class, USC has added its second. Four-star forward Arrinten Page announced his decision to pick the Trojans on Monday to become the latest member of the group joining four-star guard Silas Demary Jr., who announced his commitment to USC on Friday.

Page visited Los Angeles earlier in the year, and eventually Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami became the schools in the best position to land the versatile 6-foot-9 prospect from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.

Missouri was another school in the mix at one point, and Page recently wrapped up his visits that took him to all five schools.

Page’s versatility is something that made him become a priority for those programs, and it is something that has helped him rise up the rankings over the summer. By late July, he had gone from an unranked prospect to the No. 42-rated recruit in the 2023 class.

“He’s a guy that can do a number of things,” Page’s high school coach, Larry Thompson, previously told Rivals. “Good with his back to the basket, face guy that can shoot the basketball out to the three-point line, catch lobs, play in space, play with the ball in his hand, play off the ball. He’s one of those guys who is continuing to develop into that Swiss Army Knife kind of guy, he can do a little bit of everything.”

He remains a top-60 prospect and adds to the growing USC haul from the Southeast, which could continue to expand as the cycle moves ahead toward the November early signing period.

Page is both travel ball and high school teammates with five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, whom USC remains strongly in contention for at this stage of the process. Cincinnati is one school that has been recruiting both players with USC being the other program that has been actively pursuing both recruits.

Collier, who is currently rated as the No. 4 overall recruit by Rivals, is set to make his commitment public next month with USC remaining as one of his finalists alongside Cincinnati, UCLA and Michigan.

While the two Georgia-based recruits have not been considered a true package deal, it certainly will not hurt the Trojans that Page has committed to the school ahead of Collier’s announcement in November.

Page averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds on the summer circuit playing alongside Collier for The Skill Factory (TSF) in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. His addition to the class has pushed USC up to 14th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2023.