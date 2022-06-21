USC flips coveted OL prospect Amos Talalele’s commitment from Cal

**Not subscribed? Sign up today for a FREE TRIAL through Aug. 10 to unlock full premium access to our in-depth USC football team and recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our engaging Trojan Talk message board. Use this link and promo code USC22.**

Just a couple weeks ago after his first official visit of the month, three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his commitment to Cal. But USC wasn’t ready to give up. After it initially looked uncertain they would get him back on campus, Talalele indeed followed through with his planned official visit this past weekend and a day later announces his change of plans with a commitment to the Trojans.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Talalele said in his tweet announcing the decision. “I will be decommitting from Cal. I went out to USC and decided my heart is in LA. I am committed to USC.” A versatile two-way lineman who saw his stock soar this spring, Talalele had committed to Cal as a defensive tackle but will be coming into USC as an offensive lineman. Both schools were among his first offers and had been recruiting him consistently through the spring and early summer. Talalele is USC’s second OL commit in this class, following three-star Tobias Raymond, who announced his decision last week. Overall, he’s the 10th commit for USC in the 2023 cycle and the first to come from the Trojans’ massive recruiting weekend, which featured 24 official visitors the last few days (including a handful of prospects already committed to the Trojans). The official USC football Twitter account had tweeted out four “Fight On” emojis, meaning there is more to come. “USC has been great. They’ve talked to me consistently. [OL coach Josh] Henson, Lenny [Vandermade], Lincoln Riley is hitting me up sometimes. USC, they have great coaches, it’s a great school. They kind of have everything you’d want, and they look like they have a big future ahead of them too with the new coaching staff,” Talalele told TrojanSports.com last month. “I think one thing that surprised me was how well me and Coach Henson connected. Literally every time we talk, we can like talk for an hour, hour and a half every time. It’s crazy, we connected a lot. Very humble guy, not cocky at all. Just straight up with you, likes to laugh, he’s funny. Everything’s good. … He’s just a great talker and he’s a great person.” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his scouting report on Talalele below.

Film Room

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney’s scouting report

What stands out about Amos Talalele as an offensive lineman? Gorney: “He’s a big, massive, physical kid. He’s 6-5, well over 300 pounds. He plays right tackle in high school, which is actually impressive to see a kid that big move that well. But he almost completely relies on his physical ability at this point. That’s certainly not bad, but I do want to see his footwork more in pass pro, I do want to see him more than just bully kids onto the ground — which he does very, very well. So until you see that against better competition, a huge bump in the rankings probably is not going to happen because there are times when people get to the edge and he is beaten and then kind of just gets in their way and pushes them over — that won’t happen at the college level because people will be by him at that time. I do wonder if they’re going to use him more on the inside. He’s certainly a huge guy that takes up space, and there’s no doubt about his physical ability.” If he cleans up those areas, what is his top-end potential?