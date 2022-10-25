USC coach Lincoln Riley says LB Tuasivi Nomura played through a compound finger fracture early in the season

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura played part of a game earlier this season with a gruesome injury.

Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley told reporters on Tuesday that Nomura stayed in a game after suffering a compound fracture in one of his fingers. Riley said he believed Nomura broke the finger during the team’s win over Fresno State in September and played three plays after the injury.

Try not to cringe as you hear Riley talk about Nomura’s finger.

“I can’t remember what game that was — maybe Fresno I think — broke his finger during the middle of a play,” Riley said. “Actually like compound, bone sticking out. Didn’t tell anybody. Played three more plays with the bone sticking out of his finger.

“He did. It was unbelievable. And played well. Had two tackles. And finally comes over and tells somebody — we couldn’t tell obviously from the sideline.”

Nomura has been a key part of a USC defense that has played well and forced a lot of turnovers throughout the season. He has 15 tackles in six games after missing the team’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. That Oregon State game came after the week after the Fresno State game.

USC is currently No. 10 in the AP Top 25 after its bye week. The Trojans lost their list game of the season in Week 7 at Utah and play at Arizona on Saturday. UCLA is the only remaining ranked team on USC’s schedule as the Trojans aim to make it to the Pac-12 title game.