USA’s Red Gerard finishes 4th in slopestyle

ZHANGJIAKOU — Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson came into the 2022 Olympics as defending slopestyle champs. They both left the event this week without medals.

After Anderson finished ninth in the women’s event on Sunday, Gerard followed with a fourth-place finish on Monday in the men’s version.

Canada’s Max Parrot snatched the gold this time around by dropping a 90.96 run that featured three triple corks. China’s Su Yiming won silver and Canadian Mark McMorris took bronze.

Snowboarding is one of the most complex Winter Olympics sports, combining speed, flexibility, creativity and dexterity with an absolute, all-in fearlessness necessary to hurl oneself off ramps on the edge of mountains. This week’s results also prove it can be random.

Gerard started strong, throwing down a brilliant 83.25 in his opening round that included two 1620s. That was enough to snare the top spot for the round. Gerard’s famous family, which drank South Korea dry back in 2018, wasn’t in attendance, but his girlfriend — fellow snowboarder Hailey Langland — was, and she embraced him briefly after his first run.

That lead was vaporized shortly after by Parrot’s gold medal performance.