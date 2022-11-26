USA Vs. England Posts 20M Viewers On Fox, Telemundo – The Hamden Journal

The United States went head-to-head with England on Friday in a historic World Cup match that drew a record 15.4M viewers for Fox.

The game, which ended in a 0-0 tie, is now the most-watched men’s soccer match in U.S. television history, up about 6% from the previous high of 14.5M people who tuned in for the Italy vs. Brazil World Cup final in 1994.

Another 4.6M tuned in via Telemundo Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of the match on Telemundo, Peacock and digital platforms. That’s the second most-watched World Cup Group Stage Match featuring a U.S. team in Spanish-language history — up 33% for the U.S.’ first match against Wales.

It’s also Telemundo’s second-most watched game of the 2022 World Cup after the Brazil vs. Serbia Thanksgiving matchup.