USA Representative R’Bonney Gabriel Takes Crown – The Hamden Journal

A new Miss Universe was crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana from the 84 beauty queens that entered the pageant. Harnaaz Sandhu, the representative from India and the titleholder from the previous year, crowned R’Bonney Gabriel of USA as the new Miss Universe.

The second runner-up went to Andreina Martinez Founier of the Dominican Republic and the first runner-up was Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela.

Gabriel is a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers from the University of North Texas. Gabriel is also the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line. The beauty queen is the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA and according to her official bio, her “mission is for women and young girls to see themselves in her, and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are.”

The night started off with the Top 16 contestants being revealed following a preliminary competition.

Top 16: Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico), Mideline Phelizor (Haiti), Monique Riley (Australia), Andreina Martinez Founier (Dominican Republic), Payengxa Lor (Laos), Ndavi Nokeri (South Africa), Telma Madeira (Portugal), Amelia Tu (Canada), Alessia Rovegno (Perú), Tya Jané Ramey (Trinidad & Tobago), Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao), Divita Rai (India), Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela), Alicia Faubel (Spain), R’Bonney Gabriel (USA) and María Fernanda Aristizábal (Colombia).

Following the competition of the beauty queens in evening gowns and bathing suits, the Top 5 were revealed to be the following: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela), R’Bonney Gabriel (USA), Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico), Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao) and Andreina Martinez Founier (Dominican Republic).

After a question round the Top 3 were revealed to be Andreina Martinez Founier (Dominican Republic), R’Bonney Gabriel (USA) and Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela).

Some of the awards given throughout the night included Miss Congeniality which was awarded to Sofia Depassier of Chile, the Social Impact Award went to Anna Sueangam-iam of Thailand and Viktoria Apanasenko of Ukraine received the Spirit of Carnival Award.

It was also announced that the next edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be hosted in El Salvador.