USA overpowers Canada with late surge to capture gold at women’s worlds

The 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medal game was close, until it wasn’t. The game was tied three times until USA captain Hilary Knight broke things open in the third period, lifting the Americans to their 10th gold all-time at the event.

In her first tournament as captain, Hilary Knight became the first player in World Championship history to record 100 career tournament points, with her 100th point proving to be the game winner en route to a hat trick for Knight and a 6-3 win for Team USA.

“It’s hard to beat Canada, it’s hard to beat Canada in Canada,” said Knight. “They’re always rooting against us, somehow we persevered and it feels sweeter that way.”

Knight spoke to the media following the game with a hoarse voice from celebrating the victory. Entering the third period down 3-2, Caroline Harvey, who was named the tournament’s top defender, tied the game.

Then, with Canada down two players due to consecutive penalties, Knight beat Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens clean on the glove side from the top of the slot. Only 27 seconds later, Knight scored again, this time tipping home a Harvey shot from the point, silencing the Canadian crowd with her third of the game. When Cayla Barnes slid a puck into Canada’s open net less than a minute later to make the game 6-3, a stunned Canadian crowd fell silent. In the span of less than two minutes, the game went from tied to USA leading 6-3. It was close, until it wasn’t.

The United States’ roster featured a dozen NCAA players, compared to Canada’s roster, comprised mainly of PWHPA players. Team USA also started Aerin Frankel in net, her first ever gold medal game appearance. It was a shift in power from Canada, who entered as Olympic champions and back-to-back world champions, to a new generation of talent being fostered in by Team USA.

“They definitely had our number for a few years, so this one feels a little extra special,” American forward Amanda Kessel said. “I’ve been on the other side of it where you’re just winning, winning, winning. And you kind of have their number and it’s a confidence thing. So I think this was huge for us.”

Team USA has played for gold in all 22 World Championship tournaments since the event was first sanctioned by the IIHF in 1990.

Czechia wins bronze

In the bronze medal game, Czechia outlasted Switzerland for a 3-2 win to claim their second consecutive bronze medal, and second medal all-time at the event. Guided by former Canadian OIympian Carla MacLeod as head coach, Czechia looks to be the most obvious challenger to the two-team dominance Canada and USA have held in international women’s hockey for three decades.

“Today was a massive step in understanding we deserve to be here,” MacLeod said.

When MacLeod received her bronze medal in front of the Canadian crowd, she was greeted with a resounding ovation.

“It hit me a little bit to be honest,” she said of the moment. “These Canadian fans have been so special and have had our back the whole way through. To get that applause when the medal went on my neck, it wasn’t lost on me.”

The IIHF Directorate awarded Ann-Renee Desbiens (CAN) top goalie, Caroline Harvey (USA) best defender, and Sarah Fillier (CAN) best forward honours. The media All-Star team included Emma Soderberg (SWE), Renata Fast (CAN), Harvey, Fillier, Petra Nieminen (FIN), and Marie-Philip Poulin (CAN).

The 2024 IIHF World Championship tournament will be played in Utica, New York.