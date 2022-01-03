USA Network Scores Cable Rights To Ryan Murphy Drama Series – The Hamden Journal

9-1-1 is heading to USA Network.

The NBCUniversal cable network has picked up the rights to the Fox series, which is currently in its fifth season, after striking a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

It will launch the show on January 5 in a Wednesday night block between 7pm and 11pm.

The deal covers the first four seasons of the show, including an exclusive cable window that runs through mid-September 2022, as well as future seasons of the show and the fifth season, which will air on USA later this year.

The procedural, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, is currently available to stream via Hulu. Deals such as this are becoming rarer as a result of the plethora of streaming agreements and services and it’s a nod to the past where cable networks would clamor to acquire the off-network rights to a hit show.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt alongside series regulars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh.

It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

“9-1-1 is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio’s growing library.”