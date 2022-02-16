USA hockey eliminated by Slovakia

BEIJING — No more miracles in 2022.

The United States men’s hockey team surrendered a tying goal with 43.7 seconds remaining in its quarterfinal game against Slovakia, then fell on the fourth shot of a shootout to lose 3-2. Team USA’s Olympics are over, wrapping a run that turned from surprising to energizing.

Forced to cobble together a team of college players and former and fringe pros, Team USA played far better than expected, earning the No. 1 seed into the quarterfinals against Slovakia. And after 59 minutes and 16 seconds, the United States appeared headed for a chance to play for a medal.

But then Slovakia pulled its goalie and began an all-out assault on the Team USA defense. Finally, Slovakia’s Marek Hrivik slipped a shot in. Both teams battled to a draw in overtime, and then traded misses for the first three shots of the shootout. Slovakia’s Peter Cehlarik slid the fourth shot past goalie Strauss Mann, and the United States, down to its final shot, couldn’t match.

Slovakia now advances to the semifinals, and the United States returns home to wonder what could have been.