USA hockey begins gold defense without Brianna Decker

The U.S. women’s national hockey team dominated in its first match of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but will be without assistant captain Brianna Decker as the tournament continues.

Decker, a six-time World gold medalist with Team USA, was stretchered off the ice less than 10 minutes into a 5-2 victory over Finland on Thursday. Despite the loss, the U.S moved to 7-0 in Olympic openers with two goals from Kendall Coyne Schofield and two from Alex Carpenter.

The game appeared to be over at 5-1 with time expired, but when NBC came out of commercial there was 2:20 on the clock and play resumed. Officials ruled that Finland’s Susanna Tapani scored and a replay showed the puck hit the camera. The teams went back in time to that point and re-played the final minutes. There was also a brief light outage earlier in the game.

The U.S. is defending its gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. It was the team’s first since 1998 and came against rival Canada in an overtime shootout.

Brianna Decker injured in first period

Decker, a three-time Olympian, collided with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen around the 9:32 mark of the first. They were both down for several minutes and Decker’s screams could be heard in the empty arena without any fans. Amanda Kessell told the NBC Sports broadcast at intermission the injury “was just sickening.”

She did not return to the game with an apparent leg injury. USA Hockey said after the game appeared to be over she won’t return for the tournament, per Erica L. Ayala.

Team USA did not bring any reserve players to Beijing, as other countries such as Canada had. The initial concern was for any COVID-19 positives.

Decker has made 146 appearances for the national team with 170 total points (81 goals, 89 assists). The team already experienced significant change ahead of the Olympics with key players retiring.

Kessel opens scoring for Team USA

Story continues

Kessel scored Team USA’s first goal of the 2022 Olympics one minute after the injury. The 5-foot-6 forward is also playing in her third Olympics.

Alex Carpenter scored on the power play advantage off a pass from Jincy Dunne to take a 2-0 lead midway into the first period. Dunne is playing in her first Olympics after winning silver in the World competition for the senior national team in 2021.

Kendall Coyne Schofield adds pair of goals

Kedall Coyne Schefield added a pair of goals in the second period to give Team USA breathing room. Her first was a strike from the circle and she added another 64 seconds later on a redirection.

Finland’s Susanna Tapani scored the country’s first goal of the games on a power play minutes into the third period and Team USA added one more from Carpenter on a feed from Abby Roque midway through.