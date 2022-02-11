US women’s hockey team survives major scare from Czech Republic in quarterfinals at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — All of the expectations surrounding the U.S. women’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics have been rooted in the assumption the Americans would at least play for gold, and that the opponent in that final game would be Canada.

That’s the way it goes in women’s hockey, right? Perhaps, but it’s becoming less of a sure thing.

Friday’s quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic – a 4-1 U.S. victory that was much closer than the final score indicated – is the most recent, and clearest, sign that the rest of the world is catching up to the sport’s two North American powerhouses.

“It’s for our lives here,” said U.S. defender Lee Stecklein, who was credited with the game-winning goal when her shot toward the middle deflected off a Czech defender’s stick and went in to break a 1-1 tie with 13:11 to play. “So not much really needs to be said, actually, because everyone feels that. We want that next game as much as the Czechs.”

Team United States defender Lee Stecklein shoots the puck against Czech Republic during the third period in the women’s ice hockey quarterfinal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Wukesong Sports Centre.

And the Czechs, making their Olympic debut this tournament, certainly wanted this one. The Americans had their hands full all afternoon at Wukesong Sports Centre, where a physical Czech Republic team hung with the U.S. for 60 minutes.

“Right now, it’s hard to put it into words. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Czech forward Denisa Krzova said after the game. “It’s a great experience. This is what we dreamed of for a long time. … We’ll never forget this.”

After Stecklein’s shot sneaked through Czech goaltender Klara Peslarova’s legs, Savannah Harmon knocked home a rebound for an insurance goal with 3:09 left. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to provide the final margin.

Michaela Pejzlova gave the Czechs the lead five minutes into the second period on their second shot attempt of the game after not challenging U.S. netminder Alex Cavallini (five saves) at all in the first period. The Czechs mobbed in celebration near their bench and stunned the Americans awake, apparently.

The advantage lasted all of 48 seconds. Coyne Schofield won the puck on an aggressive forecheck and fired at the net. Hilary Knight fought her way through a pair of Czech defenders to the puck and lifted it over Peslarova (55 saves) for the equalizer, her fourth goal in Beijing.

Bodies on both teams flew everywhere and slammed into the ice all game. Dani Cameranesi was assessed a five-minute major for boarding in the second, and the U.S. needed the rest of the period to kill it off. Abbey Murphy took two minor penalties, while the United States’ special teams struggled once again, converting once in five power-play opportunities.

“That was a great test for us. It was a battle. It wasn’t easy,” said American Megan Keller, who led the team in ice time, playing over 28 minutes. “That really showed out there. I’m happy that our team stuck together.”

Now the Americans are in the semifinals – set for Monday, opponent to be determined.

“I think there was a lot of relief, but more so than relief, I felt like it was a reward for the effort we were putting in the entire game and the adjustments we continued to make in our pursuit of scoring goals,’” said Joel Johnson, U.S. women’s hockey head coach. “It never felt safe until maybe the empty-net goal. I don’t know if it was relief as much as it was us trusting our process. We kept going. We had to believe that it was eventually going to go in and it did.”

Czech Republic shows changing women’s hockey landscape

For as much as everyone attempts to bill the women’s tournament as a chance to highlight the U.S.-Canada rivalry, the Czech Republic’s performance showed fans what people in the game already know, Johnson said.

“I look at the fact in 2019, you had this kind of parity in the world championships and then the world hit the pause button,” said Johnson, who was an assistant coach on that U.S. championship squad that defeated host Finland – not Canada – in the tournament’s final.

The pandemic hiatus led to some lopsided scores, Johnson said, but the intensity of the Olympics has rebalanced things.

“There’s a lot of parity,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for the future of the game.”

Stecklein said she and her teammates were expecting a tight matchup.

“There are a lot of really talented women’s hockey players, and the Czechs, of course are no exception,” she said. “To see that, it’s obviously great overall, makes it a lot tougher. But again, going into this, we knew it was going to be a tough game. They have a lot of skill, a great goalie.”

U.S. scoring struggles continue despite chances

Peslarova is the latest goaltender to give the U.S. attack trouble. The issue of not converting their plentiful scoring chances once again hampered, and highlighted, the team’s performance. The Americans have recorded more than 50 shots on goal in all five of their games in the Olympics, and the shot disparity between the Americans and Czechs was practically comical: 59-6, with a 28-2 mark in the final period.

In Team USA’s 4-2 loss to Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. outshot the opponent 53-27. Johnson even admitted there were signs his team was pressing in the offensive zone. He said the U.S. was guilty of over-passing laterally and sending pucks through the slot that needed to go on net instead “to make it chaos.”

Stecklein’s shot in the third is exactly the type of play Johnson and his staff want to see more of.

“We all knew we had to turn it up, keep going,” Stecklein said. “We knew it had to be someone. With how many shots we’re getting, we have to find a way to put the puck in the net.”

