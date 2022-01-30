US Winter Olympics athlete says the remote-controlled beds in Beijing have one-upped the cardboard beds in Tokyo

Summer Britcher is a luger competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Luge athlete Summer Britcher shared a glimpse into the Olympic Village rooms in Beijing.

Britcher, 27, shared a TikTok video that showed off the remote-controlled beds.

Athletes slept on cardboard beds when they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

A US athlete at the Winter Olympics said that the adjustable beds in Beijing are better than the cardboard beds athletes slept in during the 2021 Tokyo Games, sparking much discussion.

On Thursday, luge athlete and two-time Olympian, Summer Britcher, shared a TikTok video that has amassed more than 257,000 views and 43,000 comments at the time of publication. The video came in response to a fan who asked if athletes at the Winter Olympics were given cardboard beds similar to last summer.

“I am so excited you asked this question because I have something incredible to share,” Britcher said. “Because not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it’s as if the Beijing organizing committee said, ‘How can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'”

The video then cuts to Britcher showing off the remote-controlled bed that athletes were given during their stay. The remote appeared to have as many as eight settings.

A fellow athlete in Britcher’s room examined the remote and then asked, “What’s Zero-G mode?”

The beds in Beijing are reportedly remote-controlled.VCG/Getty Images

Britcher later appeared in the video while lying on her bed.

“I’m in Zero-G mode now, and it’s phenomenal,” she said.

A display with Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics official mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Xue Rong Rong is seen in Beijing.Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Birtcher’s comments are in stark contrast to some athletes who competed at the Tokyo Olympics and complained about the accommodations.

US Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston called the beds “hard” and “uncomfortable.” US sprinter Gabby Thomas said the mattresses and pillows were “brutal” and made it hard to recover from training. Videos of athletes jumping on the hard beds went viral on TikTok.

At the time, organizers said they opted for cardboard beds stronger than wood. The frames and mattresses, which were not made of cardboard, were recycled into paper and plastic products after the Olympics.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 – February 20.

