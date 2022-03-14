US warns of ‘significant consequences’ if China provides assistance to Russia

Reuters Videos

‘Intense’ talks: U.S. warns China of aiding Russia

STORY: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Washington’s message on a Chinese diplomat… asking Beijing not to take additional actions to support Moscow amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The White House described the seven-hour sit down between Sullivan and Yang Jiechi as “intense,” reflecting what it called “the gravity of the moment.”Sullivan warned China of the economic penalties and global isolation it would face if it continues to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:“…Should they provide military or other assistance, that of course violates sanctions or supports the war effort, that there will be significant consequences, but in terms of what those specifics look like we would coordinate with our partners and allies to make that determination.”Psaki said the meeting had been scheduled for some time, adding:“It was a timely and important moment to have this conversation…”It took place as the U.S. told allies in NATO that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war.But China on Monday said reports of such a request from Russia was merely ‘U.S. disinformation.’Russia, too, denied it had asked China for military assistance and said it has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine. U.S. officials and allies have tried to make clear to Beijing in recent weeks that siding with Russia could carry consequences for trade flows, development of new technologies and could expose it to secondary sanctions. China, a key trading partner of Russia, has refused to call Moscow’s actions an invasion, although China’s president Xi Jinping last week did call for “maximum restraint” and expressed concern about the impact of Western sanctions on the global economy.