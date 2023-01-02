US Virgin Islands governor ousts attorney general after she sued JPMorgan Chase and accused the bank of covering up Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes

Jeffrey Epstein and his Little Saint James Island in the US Virgin Islands.Rick Friedman Photography via Getty; Marco Bello/Reuters

US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was ousted on Saturday, the local paper reported.

Last week, George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of covering up Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme took place on Little Saint James Island in the Virgin Islands.

The attorney general of the US Virgin Islands was ousted from her role just days after she filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, The Virgin Islands Consortium first reported.

Denise George filed the lawsuit without telling Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan first, the local paper reported. Bryan confirmed he removed George from her job, saying in a statement: “I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The lawsuit, which was filed on December 27, alleges JPMorgan “knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein,” and “financially benefitted” from those actions, Insider’s Jacob Shamsian previously reported.

The lawsuit alleged the massive financial institution “turned a blind eye” to Epstein’s crimes for more than 10 years “because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.”

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment for this story, and previously declined to comment on the US Virgin Islands lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the bank told finance news website Benzinga: “The company ended its relationship with Epstein long before his ongoing misconduct became known. Since then, JPMorgan Chase has cooperated with investigations into Epstein and others.”

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while jailed and awaiting trial for those crimes. His death led to further investigations into his more than 200 accusers, scrutiny for his former associates, and another lawsuit from the Virgin Islands against Epstein’s estate. The other case, which George also filed, was settled with the estate ordered to pay the government $105 million and half of the sale price of Epstein’s Little Saint James Island.

Read the original article on Insider