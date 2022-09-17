US to assist Ukraine bolster air defense

Ukrayinska Pravda

10 Russian torture chambers found in liberated Kharkiv region

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:51 A total of ten torture chambers have been discovered in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Interfax-Ukraine [Kremlin-aligned news agency], referring to statement by Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police of Ukraine Quote from Klymenko: “Today I can talk about the presence of at least ten torture chambers on the territory of settlements (of Kharkiv Oblast).