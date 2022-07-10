US Targets China’s Largest Chipmaker After Huawei To Check Growing Chip Dominance

Associated Press

Syria’s Assad tours once rebel-held Aleppo city, power plant

President Bashar Assad made a rare visit to the northern province of Aleppo on Friday to tour the country’s largest city and inaugurate a power station that was once held by insurgents and suffered wide damages during the war, state media reported. The visit by Assad and his family to the city of Aleppo — Syria’s largest and once the nation’s commercial center — was his first since government forces captured its rebel-held eastern neighborhoods in December 2016 after a monthslong battle. Photographs published by the president’s office show Assad, his wife, Asma and their two sons and a daughter walking through the historic covered market in Aleppo, one of the city’s landmarks that suffered wide destruction during the conflict.