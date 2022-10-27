US Stocks Drop as Traders Parse Data, Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks dropped as traders mulled the Federal Reserve’s path of interest-rate hikes after fresh data showed the economy rebounded in the third quarter. Tech losses also weighed on equities, with Meta Platforms Inc. plunging as much as 25% as at least three investment banks downgraded the stock after disappointing earnings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 fell after starting the session in green. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped. The dollar trimmed gains after data showed that US gross domestic product advanced for the first time this year. Treasury 10-year yields wavered, after briefly dipping below 4%.

“On the one hand, it is good to see that the economy is continuing to grow and that should bode well for the stock market,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “However, given that we are in the middle of an inflation fight, the Federal Reserve will likely feel that they need to continue to be aggressive in their rate hikes.”

A contraction in services and manufacturing, and fewer new home sales showed the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy seem to be bearing some fruit. Still, economists expect the Fed to hike by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row when it meets next week.

A strong GDP reading could make the case for another jumbo rate hike in December, despite some investors expecting the Fed to slow its pace of tightening after its November meeting, Zaccarelli said.

More opinions on the GDP data:

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers

“There doesn’t appear to be enough in today’s data to dissuade the FOMC from doing anything unexpected at next week’s meeting. The GDP data pushes back on the “imminent recession” narrative, meaning that all eyes need to focus on inflationary trends for now.”

Story continues

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK

“Investors may be relieved by today’s GDP figures which exceeded expectations. This announcement follows strong September job data showing that, despite some stress fractures beneath the surface, the labor market remains strong in terms of net jobs created. That has helped bolster consumer spending; the downside is that credit card debt has increased, and savings rates have plunged due to still-hot inflation.”

Stan Shipley, economist at Evercore ISI

“Demands for the economy was fine as real GDP climbed a more-than-expected +2.6% in 3Q. The GDP deflator advanced less than expected +4.1%. The inflation story is probably the most influential part of this release. Attention will now shift to 4Q activity. Despite news stories of layoffs, initial unemployment claims stayed low. For now, the fixed income market is discounting the risk of a near term recession.”

Earlier, the European Central Bank lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points — in line with expectations — and signaled more tightening ahead. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped after the decision while the euro fell.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:51 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0010

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.1601

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.33 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $20,549.4

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,549.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.01%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.05%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $89.40 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,664.70 an ounce

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Elaine Chen and Emily Graffeo.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.