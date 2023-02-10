US shoots down another high-altitude ‘object’ over Alaska: Pentagon

The US has shot down another high-altitude “object” over the waters off Alaska, the Pentagon revealed Friday — six days after a fighter jet took out an infamous Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

The latest object, which was detected within the last 24 hours, was downed on President Biden’s orders, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a White House briefing.





National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House. AP

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Kirby said.

This is a developing story.