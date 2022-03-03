US set to extend protected status as Russia attacks Ukraine

The Biden administration is expected to extend Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians living in the US — meaning they won’t have to return to the war-torn nation from which about 1 million civilians have fled due to Russia’s invasion.

A source familiar with the plans said that the Department of Homeland Security intended to announce the status change on Thursday evening.

Approximately 30,000 people currently in the US are believed to be affected by the move.

The change follows pressure from several members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

TPS means that eligible foreign citizens can remain temporarily in the US even if their visas expire.

The special status already benefits citizens of a dozen countries that have experienced civil strife or natural disasters, such as Haiti, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The protection status would allow around 30,000 Ukrainians currently in the US to remain in the country during the war. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden met with his Cabinet earlier Thursday at the White House and announced new sanctions on Russian oligarchs — while continuing to resist pressure to block exports of Russian oil and gas.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.