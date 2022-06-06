US service member may have planted explosives in inside attack at Army base

An inside attack on a US military base in Syria that injured four soldiers might have been carried out by a fellow service member, Army officials said.

The potential suspect is back stateside as the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and Air Force Office of Special Investigations probes the April 7 attack on the base called Green Village, an Army spokesperson said.

The explosives were put in an ammunition holding area and shower facility. Two officials told CNN the explosives were “not insignificant” and had more detonation power than a hand grenade.

The four soldiers were evaluated for possible traumatic brain injuries and other minor injuries.

“At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law,” the military said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law. No further information will be released at this time.”

The suspect put explosives in an ammunition holding area and shower facility. DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Originally, the US military said the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire, but later said the attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” on the base.

The attack happened in the dead of night and security footage shows two instances of a figure moving quickly, CNN reported.

Officials are also looking into if soldiers were guarding either location where the bombs went off, CNN reported. Officials couldn’t tell the outlet what the motive for the attack might have been.

Hundreds of troops are stationed in eastern Syria to help counter the Islamic State group.

