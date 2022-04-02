US saw record number of tornadoes in March

US saw record number of tornadoes in March

by

America had a record number of tornadoes in March.

At least 219 were reported last month — more than any other March on record, twice the average and 21 more than last year, Fox Weather reported, citing the National Weather Service.

In this aerial photo, people walk amidst destruction from a tornado that struck Tuesday night in Arabi, Louisiana on March 23, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, Louisiana on March 22, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said.
Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez’s house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on March 21, 2022.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Bertelina Martinez, who lives nearby and her son lives across the street, looks over destruction after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Bertelina Martinez, who lives nearby and her son lives across the street, looks over the destruction after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, Louisiana on March 23, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Tornado season generally reaches its peak in May and June. Tornado chasers worry the 2022 season will also break records.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.