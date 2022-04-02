US saw record number of tornadoes in March

America had a record number of tornadoes in March.
At least 219 were reported last month — more than any other March on record, twice the average and 21 more than last year, Fox Weather reported, citing the National Weather Service.
Tornado season generally reaches its peak in May and June. Tornado chasers worry the 2022 season will also break records.
