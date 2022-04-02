US saw record number of tornadoes in March

America had a record number of tornadoes in March.

At least 219 were reported last month — more than any other March on record, twice the average and 21 more than last year, Fox Weather reported, citing the National Weather Service.

In this aerial photo, people walk amidst destruction from a tornado that struck Tuesday night in Arabi, Louisiana on March 23, 2022. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, Louisiana on March 22, 2022. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez’s house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on March 21, 2022. Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Bertelina Martinez, who lives nearby and her son lives across the street, looks over the destruction after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, Louisiana on March 23, 2022. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Tornado season generally reaches its peak in May and June. Tornado chasers worry the 2022 season will also break records.