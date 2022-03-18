US responds to Russian biological weapons claims

Reuters

U.S. targets Abramovich plane, 99 others over Russia export violations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to effectively ground 100 airplanes that have recently flown to Russia and are believed to violate U.S. export controls, including a plane used by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. The list includes 99 Boeing airplanes operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers including Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU — as well as Abramovich’s Gulfstream G650 — and could further hinder Russian efforts to continue some international flights. The Commerce Department warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions that could include “substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions,” the department said.