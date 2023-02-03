US pushes back Blinken China trip over spy balloon furor

The Biden administration has postponed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China early next week after a suspected spy balloon launched by Beijing was spotted over the western US, according to a report.

Bloomberg, citing two officials, reported Friday that Blinken’s planned meetings with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and Monday had been pushed back after the balloon was spotted over Montana late Thursday.





China has denied the balloon is being used for spying. CHASE DOAK/AFP via Getty Images





Blinken was expected to travel to China for planned meetings on Sunday and Monday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Blinken was expected to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during his trip. AP

The State Department had scheduled a 10:30 call with reporters to discuss the planned trip.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for more updates.