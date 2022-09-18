US president and first lady pay respects to queen

Reuters Videos

World leaders arrive before Queen’s funeral

STORY: Irish President Michael D. Higgins, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Polish Andrzej Duda stood and bowed their heads, along with their wives, at the Palace of Westminster, where the late royal is lying in state.It has been over a week since Queen Elizabeth II passed away in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.Her funeral will take place on Monday (September 19).Ramaphosa is among a huge contingent of world leaders who will be paying their last respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.