US Open final round tee times, TV schedule and streaming info for Sunday

The third round of the U.S. Open was defined by its “brutal” conditions, setting up what should be a fascinating final round Sunday at The Country Club outside of Boston.

Leading the way is Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old who was runner-up at this year’s PGA Championship, and 27-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick. Both men sit at 4 under for the tournament and tee off together in the final pairing of the day.

Lurking just behind them at 3 under is reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who looked like he was going to take the lead into Sunday before he carded a double-bogey on 18.

Other big names remain in the mix: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is at 2 under, same as 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is at 1 under.

It should be an interesting Sunday at the usually difficult tournament. Here is everything you need to know for the final round at the 122nd U.S. Open:

Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for the lead at the U.S. Open entering Sunday’s final round.

Where is the 2022 U.S. Open being played?

The U.S. Open is being contested at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. This is the fourth time one of America’s oldest courses has hosted the U.S. Open.

How can I watch the U.S. Open on television?

Sunday’s live coverage will air on USA Network from 10 a.m.-noon ET then air on NBC from noon-7 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the U.S. Open online via live stream?

Streaming coverage can be found on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Peacock will start coverage at 9 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Golf Association app, USOpen.com and Peacock will also provide featured-groups and featured-holes (11, 12, 13) coverage starting at 9:54 a.m. ET.

Sunday’s final round tee times

(all times Eastern)

8:49 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (a), Harris English

9:00 a.m. – Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg

9:11 a.m. – Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel

9:22 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Austin Greaser (a)

9:33 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray

9:44 a.m. – MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

9:55 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa

10:06 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (a)

10:17 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott

10:28 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, K.H. Lee

10:44 a.m. – Travis Vick (a), Brooks Koepka

10:55 a.m. – Justin Rose, Sam Stevens

11:06 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler

11:17 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam

11:28 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Mackenzie Hughes

11:39 a.m. – Richard Bland, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters

12:01 p.m. – Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk

12:17 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale

12:28 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

12:39 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Davis Riley

1:01 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

1:12 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sebastián Muñoz

1:23 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

1:34 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power

1:50 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:01 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen

2:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:23 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

2:34 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm

2:45 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

