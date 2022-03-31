US Navy plane crash kills one and injures two off Chincoteague in Virginia

One person was killed and two were rescued after a US Navy plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia on Wednesday night, a report said.

The Navy E2-D aircraft, based out of Naval Station Norfolk, was doing a routine exercise when it plunged into the waters off Chincoteague at about 7:45 p.m., WAVY reported, citing officials.

The two people who were rescued suffered broken legs, according to WRIC.

The third occupant of the plane was seen strapped in for the flight as the aircraft went under water, reports said.

US Coast Guard and other local rescue crews responded to the crash site.