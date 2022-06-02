US Navy aircraft carrier to be broken down for just a cent arrives at scrapyard after 16,000-mile final voyage

The former aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk off the coast of Long Beach, California on the way to a Texas ship-breaking company, January 24, 2022.Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG via Getty Images

The former USS Kitty Hawk arrived at a scrapyard in Brownsville, Texas, this week.

The ship served nearly 50 years and is the last conventionally powered carrier to be decommissioned.

The Navy reached a deal last year to have a shipbreaking company dismantle it for a penny.

The US Navy’s last commissioned conventionally powered aircraft carrier, the former USS Kitty Hawk, finished its final voyage on Tuesday when it arrived at a scrapyard in Brownsville, Texas.

The “Battle Cat” started its 16,000-mile journey to the scrapyard in January at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington.

In the months that followed, the aircraft carrier, which at over 280 feet wide and more than 1,000 feet long is too large to go through the Panama Canal, was moved around South America and through the Strait of Magellan to Texas.

The Kitty Hawk was decommissioned in 2009 after nearly 50 years of naval service, which included the testing of new military capabilities, combat operations, race riots, and even a collision with a rival power’s submarine.

The first-in-class ship was the last of the Navy’s conventional carriers, which were replaced by the nuclear-powered Nimitz- and Ford-class carriers, to be decommissioned.

After retirement, the carrier spent more than a decade in mothballs before the Navy reached a deal in 2021 with International Shipbreaking Limited to scrap the former Kitty Hawk and the former USS John F. Kennedy, another conventionally powered Navy aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 2007, for just a penny each.

The shipbreaking company agreed to recycle the ship for such a low price because it expects to turn a profit from the sale of scrap, ISL told Insider.

A Russian-made Tupolev Tu-16 bomber is escorted by US Navy fighters as it flies over USS Kitty Hawk in the North Pacific Ocean, January 1963.Photo by © Museum of Flight/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The carrier Kitty Hawk’s service history has been at times thrilling and at others tumultuous.

Just two years after it was commissioned into naval service in 1961, the CIA partnered with the Navy to practice launching and recovering the U-2 Dragon Lady high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft from the Kitty Hawk.

Pilot Bob Schumacher tested the “carrier suitability” of the spy plane, which was given the code name N315X, according to a report by Naval History and Heritage Command.

In 1969, the aircraft carrier and its air wing were awarded a presidential unit citation for “inflicting extensive damage and destruction to sites and installations vital to the enemy’s operations” during the Vietnam War’s Tet Offensive.

US Navy sailors prepare a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk for takeoff from USS Constellation, a Kitty Hawk-class supercarrier, off of South Vietnam, August 16, 1966.Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The carrier remained on station through some of the toughest parts of the war, with the air wing conducting hundreds of strikes and dropping millions of pounds of ordnance on the enemy, but the long deployments took their toll and fueled longstanding tensions among the crew.

Race riots erupted on the Kitty Hawk in 1972, with a number of fights between white and Black sailors breaking out across parts of the ship. More than 40 and possibly as many as 60 sailors were injured in the riots, which ultimately led to the creation of a program meant to address racial issues on Navy vessels.

Another tense incident happened in 1984, during the later years of the Cold War amid heightened tensions with the Soviet Union.

While the ship was conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, known in South Korea as the East Sea, a Soviet submarine believed to be the Victor I-class nuclear submarine K-314 collided with the carrier while it was surfacing, causing what the carrier’s captain described as “a fairly violent shudder.”

The incident, while alarming, did not result in escalation between the two powers.

Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk enters Apra Harbor in Guam, April 20, 2001.US Navy Photo by Lee McCaskill/Newsmakers

In 1998, the Kitty Hawk took over for the Independence as America’s only forward-deployed carrier, operating out of a US naval base in Japan.

It carried out those responsibilities for 10 years, only leaving its position in the Pacific to support Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and later Operation Iraqi Freedom. The carrier left Japan for good in 2008 and was retired the following year.

The Kitty Hawk was not only the last commissioned US Navy conventionally powered aircraft carrier, but it was also the last ship in its class to be decommissioned. Dismantling of the warship is expected to take roughly a year and a half.

