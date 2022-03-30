US Men’s Soccer Team Qualifies for 2022 World Cup In Qatar – The Hamden Journal

Despite losing 2-1 to Costa Rica, the US will be in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw for who they play will take place on Friday at noon ET. FS1 and Telemundo. The 32 teams that hav equlified will be split into four brackets as determined by their FIFA World Rankings released March 31.

Host Qatar is in Group A with the top seven seeds. Then eight goups of four teams each will be constructed.

The World Cup is traditionally held in summer, but has been bumped to November, given the weather in Qatar. The matches will be contested at eight stadiums across five cities.