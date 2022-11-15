US intercepts 180 tons of explosives between Iran and Yemen

The US military nabbed a massive shipment of explosives headed from Iran to Yemen last week in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The Navy and Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat carrying some 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate, the US Central Command announced Monday.

The Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile cruiser USS The Sullivans encountered the vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8, according to NBC News.

Explosive disposal technicians removed the hazardous materials and transferred the Yemeni crew members to local authorities before sinking the boat in the gulf Sunday, officials said.

The boat contained 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, marking the first time US forces in the area discovered the oxidizer, which can be used to make rocket and missile fuel.

Earlier this year a fishing boat carrying 40 tons of urea fertilizer, an explosive precursor, was seized in the gulf after departing from Somalia, the outlet said.

The Navy and Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat carrying some 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate AP

The Navy intercepted a dhow in the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8, 2022 and removed hazardous materials. AP

The Navy and Coast Guard seized explosives last week. AP

“This was a massive amount of explosive material, enough to fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, depending on the size,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces, reportedly said.

“The unlawful transfer of lethal aid from Iran does not go unnoticed. It is irresponsible, dangerous, and leads to violence and instability across the Middle East.”