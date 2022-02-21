US House candidate Abby Broyles allegedly went on drunken tirade, vomited at pre-teen sleepover

An Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate is under fire for allegedly verbally attacking several pre-teen girls while at the home of a friend who was hosting a sleepover with multiple middle school girls present.

Abby Broyles, a candidate for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, went to the friend’s house on Feb. 11 and became more and more aggressive as she continued to drink wine throughout the night, according to NonDoc.com.

The report states that Broyles insulted the girls attending the sleepover after becoming intoxicated, according to multiple people interviewed by the news outlet, who said that she allegedly said one girl was an “acne f–ker,” and hurled multiple insults at other young girls as well.

“Hispanic f–ker,” she allegedly said to one girl, and “judgy f–ker,” to another.

One of the young girls left the room in tears after being insulted by Broyles, according to the report.

Broyles also allegedly vomited into a laundry basket as well as a girl’s shoe, according to the report.

When asked by NonDoc if she had gone to the house where the event allegedly occurred, she denied any involvement and called the allegations “awful and false.”

“I saw the tweets. I have been out of town on a fundraising trip, and they are awful and offensive and false,” Broyles said to the news outlet. “I mean, I get trolled on Twitter all the time, but I don’t know these women and I don’t know what is behind this, but it’s just not true.”

Abby Broyles allegedly insulted the girls attending the sleepover after becoming intoxicated. AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck

Broyles added that the allegations could have been “cooked up,” and suggested that the 12 and 13-year-old girl’s mothers were using the allegations as a political attack against her.

“I’m running for office. You don’t think this is a political attack? You don’t think this is something they cooked up?” Broyles said.

Broyles also threatened to sue NonDoc, according to the report.

Sarah Matthews, a mother of one of the young girls who attended the sleepover, told KFOR that Broyles had insulted multiple girls at the party.

“She proceeded to tell me that Abby Broyles had been at the house and was very drunk and calling them all mfer’s, f’er this f’er that,” Matthews said. “[Broyles] called somebody acne f’er, somebody Hispanic f’er, called my daughter judgey f’er for not wanting to sleep with a blanket that she cleaned up wine with.”

However, in an interview with KFOR, Broyles admitted to going to the house where the sleepover took place. She said that her friend handed her a medication which gave her an “adverse reaction” causing her to hallucinate.

“She asked me to come over. She asked me to bring some wine. We had wine and sushi and a couple of hours later, we were upstairs in their theater room watching a movie,” Broyles said. “For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I took the bar exam on 2 hours of sleep. I mean, this is how far this goes back for me. And she knows that. And she gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.”

During the interview, she apologized to the families of the young girls and had a message for people who think she’s making excuses for her actions: “you don’t know me.”

“I would never ever say anything hurtful. I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it,” Broyles said.

One of the young girls left the room in tears after being insulted by Abby Broyles. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Broyles claimed that she was “misquoted” by NonDoc, and said she “never told them that I wasn’t there.”

After the Editor-in-Chief of NonDoc.com played a recording of the conversation to KFOR, Broyles told the news outlet that she was “caught off guard” by the phone call. Fox News Digital also listened to the recorded interview between a NonDoc reporter and Broyles.

“That phone call was terrifying and caught me off guard. I remember hearing the accusations and just repeating ‘no, no, no’ and then hanging up. I was happy to be in the TikTok video with the girls which was obvious proof of my attendance,” Broyles told KFOR.

Broyles did not respond to Fox News Digital.