Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Hillsborough orders 300,000 to evacuate

TAMPA — Hillsborough County ordered residents in its coastal areas and people living in mobile and manufactured houses to evacuate their homes Monday in advance of Hurricane Ian. The order, effective at 2 p.m. Monday, could mean more than 300,000 people will be evacuated. Forty-three schools are scheduled to open as shelters. The mandatory evacuation is for all residents in Zone A, the coastal …