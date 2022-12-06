US Futures Waver as Rate Bets Thrown Into Doubt: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Markets struggled for direction Tuesday as traders weighed prospects for a slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes against data that shows tighter policy may be needed for longer.

Contracts on the S&P 500 wavered following a third day of declines for the S&P 500 on Monday. A gauge of European equities turned lower as a seven-week rally lost steam. The dollar rose for a second day, signaling haven demand.

A resilient US economy and sticky inflation is countering optimism about a reopening in China, with money market futures and economists suggesting the Fed will need to push rates to a higher peak than previously expected.

“I think we are still not through the volatility we are going to see,” Hannah Gooch Peters, global equity investment analyst at Sanlam UK, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Inflation is not under control yet.”

The S&P 500 remains on course for its biggest fourth-quarter gain since 1999, but gains have been receding in December after a stellar rally. The benchmark index has now traded lower for three consecutive days, with losses amounting to about 2% so far this month.

Bond yields paused their ascent, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries little changed at 3.57%. Strong US services data Monday fanned speculation for higher rates, pushing the benchmark yield past 3.5%.

Swaps showed an increase in expectations for where the Fed terminal rate will be, with the market indicating a peak above 5% in the middle of 2023. The current benchmark sits in a range between 3.75% and 4%.

Fed officials, now in their pre-meeting blackout, have strongly suggested they would downshift to a half-point move at their Dec. 13-14 gathering, after four straight 75 basis-point increases. They’ve also said they likely will need higher rates than they thought in September, when the median forecast saw them at 4.6% next year from a current target range of 3.75% to 4%.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced it will scrap Covid testing requirements for most public venues in what is seen as an accelerated move toward the exit of Covid Zero policy.

“Risk assets may enjoy some degree of positive momentum from Asia, if developments continue to fuel optimism about a 2023 Chinese reopening,” rates strategists at Mizuho International Plc wrote in a note to clients.

Elsewhere, a majority of 291 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said leveraged loans would be the canary in the coal mine to indicate that corporate credit quality is getting worse.

About 28% of survey respondents expect defaults to jump significantly if US rates peak at or below 5%, which is about where the market bets the Fed will stop hiking. Another 63% see defaults surging if rates peak above 5%.

Key events this week:

US trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 5:33 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0506

The British pound was little changed at $1.2178

The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,970.6

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,253.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.87%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $75.82 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,785.30 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli, Michael Msika and Tassia Sipahutar.

